DC Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Girlfriend

A D.C. man pleaded guilty in the death of his girlfriend in Northeast in April.

Carl Jones, 45, went to his girlfriend Ladonia Boggs’ apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road early April 27 and got into a fight with her over the May 2021 death of their 2-month-old baby, according to the prosecution. Jones stabbed Boggs during the fight.

Boggs, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jones was arrested and has remained in custody since.

Boggs was accused of throwing their baby’s body in a dumpster and had pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence, prosecutors said.

Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and carrying a dangerous weapon. The plea, which the court must approve, asks for seven-to-nine years in prison.