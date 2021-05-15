Court Documents Shed Light on What Happened to Missing 2-Month-Old

Newly released court documents shed more light on what happened to 2-month-old Kyon Jones, a baby who disappeared in D.C.

The documents reveal that what his mother, LaDonia Boggs, said in a video released earlier this week is the same story she eventually told police. She said Kyon died after she rolled on top of him while she was sleeping and that she disposed of his body in a panic.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boggs allegedly told the baby's father that Kyon would be gone for a long time because he had been taken by child protective services. Kyon was last seen on May 5.

On May 6, Kyon's father contacted the National Center for Children and Families. A social worker confirmed that Kyon was not removed from the house and reported "concerns of a missing infant and the mother's PCP use" to the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency hotline, court documents state.

During interviews, police said Boggs gave several different accounts of what happened to her son and who may have had him.

The mother of missing 2-month-old boy Kyon Jones said her son died and she disposed of his body, video obtained by News4 shows. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

During one interview, she told police that Kyon had died in his sleep. Police said Boggs admitted that she was under the influence of PCP when she rolled on top of the baby and that she had been hallucinating the day he died.

The documents also reveal that Boggs was captured on surveillance video at the apartment complex on Benning Road carrying a car seat, a plastic bag and a cardboard box that appeared "large enough to carry a 2-month-old infant" to the dumpster.

After a four-day search of a landfill in Virginia, Kyon's body has still not been found.

Kyon's mother and father had argued about him on May 2 over text message, court documents state. In an interview on May 11, the baby's father said "he believed that [Boggs] loved [Kyon], and that she was not the kind of person who would hurt [Kyon] or throw [Kyon] in the trash to get back at him."

Boggs was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with murder, D.C. police said. She was released Saturday on no-cost bail.

Boggs is expected to appear in court again on Nov. 19.