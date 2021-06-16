dc jail

DC Jail Inmate Elected to ANC Ward 7 Seat

By Scott MacFarlane

NBC Washington

A D.C. Jail inmate has been elected to a government position.

Joel Caston is a new Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for Ward 7.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was one of five inmates in the jail who ran for the position.

Local

NBA 56 mins ago

Wizards Part Ways With Coach Scott Brooks After Contract Expires

affordable housing 1 hour ago

Amazon Commits $125M to Affordable Housing at Metro Stations

"We all wrote down our ideas, our platform, what we were campaigning for,” Caston said.

Caston will represent the residents of the jail in Southeast, and some of the neighboring community.

He told News4 he worked hard to win votes.

Caston says the Department of Corrections is helping him with an e-mail address to get requests from constituents and to help connect with leaders of the District government.

"My number one job is to listen, and, in listening, one of the ideas I have right of the bat is to put together a survey that I can distribute throughout the facilities … because my job is to be a voice for the voiceless," he said.

This article tagged under:

dc jailinmateward 7ANC Commissioner
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us