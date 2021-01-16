DC Inauguration Updates: 25,000 National Guard Securing Capital

There are currently more troops in Washington, D.C., right now than in Iraq and Afghanistan, NBC News reported.

Up to 25,000 National Guard members are authorized in D.C. to secure the city, support communications and carry out logistical missions, including 800 from Maryland, the Maryland National Guard says.

"To be clear, no troops are being deployed at this time, but are standing ready to respond in the event they are needed,” Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, adjutant general for Maryland, said.

“I never thought I would be deployed to the [U.S.] Capitol,” one guard member told TODAY.

The Metropolitan Police Department has "all hands on deck" and is ready to respond to potential threats that have been circulating online, acting Chief Robert Contee said Friday.

Radio host and News4 contributor Tommy McFly said he ran nearly 10.3 miles around the inaugural perimeter Saturday and found tall fences around the National Mall, streets blocked by dump trucks and numerous police officers.

Annapolis, Richmond Heighten Security

While security is heightened in D.C., especially around the Capitol building and National Mall, there is also concern at state capitals across the country.

This week, there's a state of emergency in Richmond. Capitol Police are working closely with Virginia State Police and Richmond Police to secure the city.

A new law in Richmond prohibits firearms in public facilities, city parks and at public events.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

Maryland State Police are working with several other jurisdictions to secure the statehouse in Annapolis.

Governor Hogan says this emergency proclamation will let the state "more efficiently mobilize support" in Maryland and in neighboring states.