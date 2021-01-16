Inauguration Day

Maryland Gov. Declares State of Emergency for Inauguration

By Associated Press

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Friday related to next week's presidential inauguration, and he is asking for a presidential disaster declaration to reimburse the state for costs due to last week's response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The state of emergency will allow the state to better coordinate support and provide assistance to local jurisdictions within Maryland and neighboring states.

The Republican governor also asked the White House for a presidential disaster declaration to reimburse state and local governments in Maryland. Hogan also is seeking support for the days leading up to, and including, the inaugural ceremonies.

Hogan announced Tuesday Maryland is doubling the number of National Guard members to help in Washington to 1,000.

