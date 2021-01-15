Watch Live: DC Mayor, Feds Give Inauguration Security Update

Much of the National Mall is set to close to the public ahead of Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., another security crackdown as armed men and women in military uniforms guard streets, federal buildings and monuments including the Lincoln Memorial.

Businesses have boarded up their windows near the zone of closed-off streets where President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be inaugurated on Wednesday.

'Core Areas' of National Mall to Close Through Inauguration

“Core areas” of the National Mall closed to the public Friday morning and will remain off-limits through at least Thursday, Jan. 21, the National Park Service announced.

Two zones will remain open for permitted demonstrations near the U.S. Navy Memorial and John Marshall Park. Anyone coming to demonstrate will undergo a security screening and be escorted to the permitted location, the National Park Service said.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol and threats of more violence have prompted law enforcement agencies to take extreme steps to ensure the security of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration events. David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post joined LX News to explain what to expect on Inauguration Day and how little precedent there is in U.S. history for this type of security action.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser asked federal authorities this week to cancel permits for First Amendment demonstrations around Inauguration Day in the District due to a heightened security threat.

The National Park Service says permitted activities will be allowed in designated locations and demonstrations will be "limited in number."

The National Park Service said it cooperated with Bowser, D.C. police, the U.S. Secret Service and others in planning.

The following areas will be closed to public use, the National Park Service says:

Constitution Ave, NW from Rock Creek Parkway, NW to 17th Street NW, to include the adjacent sidewalks;

17th Street , NW to H Street, NW, to include the adjacent sidewalks;

H Street, NW to 15th Street, NW, to include adjacent sidewalks;

15th Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to include adjacent sidewalks;

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, from 15th Street, NW to 3rd Street, SW, and adjacent sidewalks (except for designated areas for First Amendment activities to be overseen by the National Park Service and United States Park Police);

3rd Street, SW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW, and adjacent sidewalks;

Independence Avenue, SW, from 3rd Street, SW, to Ohio Drive, SW, and adjacent sidewalks;

Ohio Drive, SW, to Rock Creek Parkway, NW, and adjacent sidewalks;

Extra fencing, security checkpoints, blocked-off streets and closed Metro stations show how downtown D.C. is fortifying ahead of Inauguration Day — rather than preparing for a massive public ceremony usually seen on the National Mall.

Still, there are signs of celebration: Crews have unfurled huge banners, including two overlooking Freedom Plaza that say, "Welcome Mr. President!" and "Welcome Madame Vice President."

Heightened security measures were put into place after Jan. 6, when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed U.S. Capitol Police and a crowd of rioters breached the building.

Five people died, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and many more police officers were injured in the chaos. One described it as "brutal, medieval-style combat."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warns that more violence is possible.

Inauguration Rehearsal Rescheduled Over Security Concern

An inauguration rehearsal, previously scheduled for Sunday, was postponed due to security concerns over talk of armed marches next week, NBC Washington reported.

Events in state capitals on Sunday appear to be promoted by supporters of the anti-government, pro-gun “boogaloo” movement. Boogaloo followers advocate for a second civil war or the collapse of society, and they don’t adhere to a coherent political philosophy.

The inauguration rehearsal is now planned for Monday.

FBI Monitoring Online Threats to Inauguration Events

With only six days until Joe Biden's inauguration, parts of D.C. around the National Mall are in near total lockdown. News4's Shomari Stone takes a look at the unprecedented security measures after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Military and intelligence officials briefed Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, outlining their coordinated security plans.

“We are committed to an orderly transition into a safe inauguration, and the American people deserve nothing less,” Pence said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the FBI is working with partners to evaluate threats in D.C. and at state capitols nationwide, including “extensive online chatter” about several inaugural events.

“We're monitoring all incoming leads, whether they're calls for armed protests, potential threats that grow out of the January 6th breach of the Capitol, or other kinds of potential threats leading up to inaugural events,” Wray said, according to NBC News.

The number of National Guard troops coming to Washington to assist with security has so far grown to about 21,000, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said at the briefing.

Metro Closes Stations Downtown

Metro is planning a massive station shutdown ahead of the inauguration. Beginning Friday, over a dozen stations will start to close downtown. Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss has a message from Metro’s leader about what you should not be doing over the next week.

Metro is also taking precautions and has begin to close several stations, WMATA says.

As of Friday, these stations are now closed: Farragut North, Judiciary Square, Union Station, Archives, Arlington Cemetery, Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Center SW, Capitol South, Smithsonian and Federal Triangle.

On Saturday, the Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will close.

“Just given all the uncertainties around these issues, please stay away from downtown,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said.

The warnings and closures signal how the Biden inauguration will be drastically different than any other in living memory, as the District grappled with a pandemic and this month’s shocking collapse of security in the U.S. Capitol.

For comparison, more than a million people rode Metro during President Barack Obama's first inauguration. That day — Jan. 20, 2009 — remains the busiest day in Metro's history.

This year, officials debated whether the National Mall should be closed to the public.

Drivers will see an impact, too, with numerous streets closed downtown and extra safety precautions are in place throughout the District.

Most Major US Airlines Ban Guns in Luggage for DC Flights

Airlines and airports say they are stepping up security before next week's presidential inauguration, with Delta and other major airlines saying they will prohibit passengers flying to the Washington area from putting guns in checked bags, CNBC reports.

Delta Air Lines was the first to announce Thursday that it will prohibit checking guns on flights to Washington-area airports and was followed later in the day by United, Alaska, American and Southwest. All said their bans will start Saturday and continue until Jan. 23.

"We are all on high alert based on the events over the last couple weeks up in Washington,″ Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday on CNBC.