DC Holds Swearing-In Ceremony for Elected Officials

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took the oath for the third time.

By NBC Washington Staff

The D.C. Council held its swearing-in ceremony for the Mayor, Chairman, members of the Council and the attorney general on the first Monday morning of the new year.

The ceremony, which was open to the public, took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center at 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW around 9:30 a.m.

She will have two new councilmembers to work with -- Matt Frumin from Ward 3, and Zachary Parker from Ward 5. Former Ward 5 councilmember Kenyan McDuffie was sworn into one of the At-Large seats.

The ceremonies for state Board of Education Members, Statehood Delegation and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners (ANCs) will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

