Video shows collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

Stunning video shows the moment a ship rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday and sent the bridge plunging into the Patapsco River.

Cars and trucks could be seen on the bridge as it collapsed. Rescuers were searching for at least seven people. Two people were pulled from the frigid water.

The video shows the ship approach the bridge near one of its supports. The vessel’s lights appear to go dark as it nears the bridge. Suddenly, the ship appears to hit the bridge’s support and a cloud of black smoke rises. Within seconds, parts of the huge steel bridge snap and crumple into the river.

"The entire bridge, the entire Key Bridge, is in the water," an official could be heard saying on a radio transmission to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse, including one the size of a tractor-trailer, fire department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said.

Mayor Brandon Scott called the bridge collapse an “unthinkable tragedy.”

“Never would you think that you would see physically see the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” he said.

Sonar indicated there were vehicles in the water, where the temperature was about 47 degrees in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a buoy that collects data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

