8 Candidates Running for 2 At-Large DC Council Seats

By Mark Segraves

This election will result in big changes on the D.C. Council as at least two current members won’t be back next year.

Eight candidates are running for the two at-large seats that are up for grabs. Three of the candidates are current Council members Elissa Silverman, Kenyan McDuffie and Anita Bonds. Five others running are Giuseppe Niosi, Fred Hill, David Schwartzman, Karim Marshall and Graham McLaughlin.

Bonds is the only Democrat running. Niosi is running as a Republican; Schwartzman for the D.C. Statehood Green Party; and Hill, Marshall, Silverman and McDuffie as independents. McDuffie changed his party affiliation from Democrat after he was found ineligible to run for attorney general.

Silverman recently came under fire after being found in violation of campaign finance laws – a ruling she’s challenging.

