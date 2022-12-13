DC Council

Board of Elections Overturns Ruling Ordering DC Council Member Elissa Silverman to Repay $6K

By Mark Segraves

The D.C. Board of Elections overturned a ruling by the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance ordering D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman to repay more than $6,000.

The ruling stated Silverman, an at-large Council member, violated campaign finance laws by using taxpayer-funded calling funds to conduct a poll about the Ward 3 Democratic primary.

The OCF ruling came before the Nov. 8 general election in which Silverman, an Independent, lost her bid for a third term on the Council.

In a 3-0 decision Monday, the BOE determined Silverman’s polling was allowed as a fair elections expense under D.C. campaign finance law.

"Unfortunately, the board’s unanimous decision today does not change the result of the election,” Silverman said in a statement. “I lost my reelection because of the flawed and rushed OCF decision."

