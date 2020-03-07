DC Has First ‘Presumptive’ Coronavirus Case

Washington, D.C., has its first "presumptive" positive case of coronavirus, the mayor announced Saturday evening.

Information was not immediately released on who was diagnosed, where they live or how they might have contracted the virus.

Three people in Maryland were diagnosed Thursday with the coronavirus, in the first positive cases in the Washington, D.C., area. Those patients, a woman in her 50s and a married couple in their 70s, live in Montgomery County and fell ill after taking a cruise in Egypt on the Nile River.

Additionally, organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) said Saturday evening that someone who attended the conference last week in National Harbor, Maryland, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Organizers said the person is being treated in New Jersey and did not come in contact with the president or vice president, who attended the event.

