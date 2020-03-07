Local
DC Has First ‘Presumptive’ Coronavirus Case

By NBC Washington Staff

Washington, D.C., has its first "presumptive" positive case of coronavirus, the mayor announced Saturday evening.

Information was not immediately released on who was diagnosed, where they live or how they might have contracted the virus.

Three people in Maryland were diagnosed Thursday with the coronavirus, in the first positive cases in the Washington, D.C., area. Those patients, a woman in her 50s and a married couple in their 70s, live in Montgomery County and fell ill after taking a cruise in Egypt on the Nile River.

Additionally, organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) said Saturday evening that someone who attended the conference last week in National Harbor, Maryland, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Organizers said the person is being treated in New Jersey and did not come in contact with the president or vice president, who attended the event.

D.C.'s mayor was set to address the public at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. You can watch Mayor Muriel Bowser speak live on News4, on NBCWashington.com or in the NBC Washington app.

With flu season well upon us, and concerns over the coronavirus growing, NBC 5’s Lauren Petty visited Northwestern Hospital and talked to Dr. Igor Koralnik. Koralnik shows us the right way to get your hands clean in 60 seconds.

