Person With Coronavirus Attended CPAC Conference in Maryland

Someone who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week in National Harbor, Maryland, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and the state's governor says anyone who attended may be at risk.

The patient was exposed to the virus prior to the four-day conference and is being quarantined in New Jersey, organizers said Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended CPAC but did not come in contact with the patient, organizers said.

"This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall," the group wrote.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the governor's office has been in contact with the White House.

Anyone who "attended or worked at the conference may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19," a statement from the governor's office said.

CPAC was held Feb. 26-29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.