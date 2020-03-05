3 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Maryland, First in DC Area

Three people in Maryland have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, in the first positive cases in the Washington, D.C., area.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the three diagnoses Thursday night and declared a state of emergency to boost the response to the virus.

“With this declaration, I am officially authorizing and directing the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams,” the governor said.

"I encourage all Marylanders not to panic but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates,” Hogan added.

The patients, a woman in her 50s and a married couple in their 70s, live in Montgomery County, just north of D.C., and are cooperating with health officials. They are retracing their steps since they returned to Maryland from international travel on Feb. 20.

Officials declined to say where the patients traveled.

All three people quarantined themselves at home. The patients were in good condition and did not require hospitalization.

Health officials learned of the patients Tuesday evening and contacted them Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County houses several federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration. About 18% of the capital region's federal workers live in the county, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said last year.

Montgomery County Public Schools sought to reassure families and said schools will remain open.

"State officials have shared that they do not believe these individuals have had contact with MCPS students," the district said in a statement late Thursday.

"We encourage all MCPS families to remain vigilant through this situation and consult your health provider if you are experiencing symptoms that you may believe are related to the coronavirus," they continued.

Fourteen other patients in the state have tests that were pending as of Friday morning. Three tests in Virginia and two in D.C. also were pending.

The virus has infected almost 98,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,300.

