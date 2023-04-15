DC Celebrates Emancipation Day With First Day of Events

The rain couldn’t stop the nation’s capital from kicking off Emancipation Day celebrations with food, music, games and more on Saturday, and the festivities will continue for the rest of the weekend.

Emancipation Day, celebrated on April 16, marks the day D.C. abolished slavery in 1862. The District’s joyful celebrations have deep roots dating back to the 1800s.

“It’s an important day in the District: the people being free without being notified they were free. It’s important to bring them out here so they experience this day, so they know what it’s about. It’s about emancipation,” resident Samuel Dugger said at Saturday’s events.

The festival kicked off with a parade at 2 p.m. and included a free concert and fireworks.

But for the first time, the District’s festivities will last an entire weekend, extending the family activities through Sunday at Black Lives Matter Plaza. At 9 a.m., there you'll find free fitness classes, music, praise and games for kids.

Schools will also be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

“Intergenerational stuff like this will let you have the younger and older crowd mixed in together,” resident Charles Jones Jr. said. “It’s important to keep it in the family and the community vibe.”