DC Celebrates Emancipation Day: What to Know

On April 16, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln abolished slavery in Washington, D.C., freeing more than 3,000 people.

It was a joyful day in the midst of the Civil War that came after decades of effort by abolitionists.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

What is D.C.’s Emancipation Day?

Emancipation Day honors the day slavery ended in Washington, D.C. after President Lincoln signed the DC Compensated Emancipation Act in 1862.

District residents marked the first anniversary after the Civil War with a parade. For the last 159 years, D.C. has marked the important date with celebrations including concerts, parades and more.

Although there won't be a big, public celebration in 2021 due to the pandemic, we have ideas below on how to celebrate.

How can I celebrate D.C. Emancipation Day in 2021?

While this year’s celebration won’t have a parade due to the pandemic, there are still ways to mark the anniversary:

The DC History Center (801 K Street Northwest, Washington, D.C.) is reopening its exhibits in honor of Emancipation Day. Check it out Fridays from 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. You’ll need a free, timed ticket to enter.

The 28 Blocks Memorial (326 R St NE, Washington, D.C.) along the Metropolitan Branch Trail honors those who built the Lincoln Memorial. New York artist Garen Baker told News4 it was important to remember the sons and grandsons of slaves who helped construct Lincoln.

Take a virtual tour of Frederick Douglass’ home. While the former home of the famed abolitionist, author and orator is closed due to the pandemic, you can safely tour it right from your computer. Here’s how.

What did the Emancipation Act do and how is it different from the Emancipation Proclamation?

The DC Compensated Emancipation Act of 1862 was passed by Congress and signed by President Lincoln. It ended slavery in the District, reimbursed former slave owners up to $300 and provided $100 for freed men and women if they chose to emigrate to another country.

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued months later on Jan. 1, 1863. It freed all enslaved people in “rebellious” states fighting with the Confederacy but allowed slavery to continue within the Union.

Is Emancipation Day different than Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, is a nationwide celebration on June 19 that marks the day that news of the Emancipation Proclamation spread to Texas in 1865.

Is D.C.’s Emancipation Day an official holiday?

Emancipation Day was made an official public holiday in the District in 2005 after lobbying from community members including Loretta Carter Hanes.

What’s closed for the official holiday?

Most city government and services are paused, including D.C. Public Schools and the Department of Motor Vehicles offices, WTOP reports.

COVID-19 testing sites will also be closed.

What’s open?

Vaccination sites, the Downtown Day Services Center and U.S. Postal Service locations will remain open, as will outdoor parks.