Major DC Road Closures This Weekend Due to Cherry Blossom Parade, Emancipation Day

Thousands are expected to hit the downtown D.C. streets this weekend to participate in a number of celebrations. Peak traffic hours will be during the late morning and midday.

The Emancipation Day Celebration includes a parade, concert and firework show on Friday and Saturday.

The annual Cherry Blossom Parade takes place at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., on Saturday, and will feature helium balloons, elaborate floats and marching bands from across the country.

61st Annual Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival is the largest showcase of Japanese cultures and takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Since traffic will be heavy in D.C. this weekend, taking the Metro will be the optimal choice to get around the city quickly.

Emancipation Day Celebration Road Closures, Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, April 15 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW E Street from 13 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW E Street from 13 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 th Street to 12 th Street, NW

Street to 12 Street, NW 10 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW 11 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Cherry Blossom Parade Road Closures, Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, April 15 from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 19th Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 15 from approximately 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW (southbound lanes)

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 15 from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW (northbound lanes)

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramps

Inbound I-395 to 14th Street Bridge & 14th Street Bridge (HOV) (All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SE/SW Freeway)

61st Annual Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival Road Closures, Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW 4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed, according to a D.C. police.