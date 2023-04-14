C&O Canal Boat Tours Are Returning to Georgetown

Georgetown Heritage’s Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Canal boat tours will return for a second season sooner than initially expected.

The tours along the Georgetown waterway will resume May 5, Georgetown Heritage said in a surprise announcement.

The canal boat, fittingly named the Georgetown Heritage, debuted last April after a decade-long hiatus of tour boats on the Georgetown portion of the canal.

When closing out its inaugural season in October, the organization announced that it wouldn't be able to relaunch until 2025 due to a restoration project.

However, after changes in construction schedules, the canal will be filled with water and tours are set to resume in 2023.

Canal tours will set sail on Wednesdays through Sundays four times each day: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m and 4 p.m.

The boat’s launching point is on the canal between Thomas Jefferson Street and 30th Street NW next to the C&O Canal National Historical Park’s Georgetown Visitor Center.

Tickets range from $8 for kids to $15 for adults on weekdays and $12-$25 on weekends. You can book them online.

The vessel is a re-creation of a packet boat that was used in the beginning days of the canal. It’s 80 feet long and 12 feet wide with modern features like quiet electric motors, a sound system and bathrooms.

