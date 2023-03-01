Muriel Bowser

DC Budget Shortfall Puts Free Bus Rides, Other Programs at Risk

The D.C. government has had a budget surplus in recent years, but new projections from the chief financial officer paint a bleak picture for the coming years

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

A massive budget shortfall in D.C. will likely put free Metrobus rides and other programs on hold, and the mayor says some government jobs could be at risk.

For years, the D.C. government has had large budget surpluses. But the most recent projections from D.C.'s chief financial officer paint a bleak picture for the coming years.

According to revenue estimates released Tuesday, the District faces an $81 million shortfall in fiscal year 2024, which begins this October.

In 2025, D.C. expects a shortfall of $183 million and a $200 million shortfall in 2026. That comes out to more than $460 million over the next three years.

"I have to say they’re not unexpected," Mayor Muriel Bowser said of the budget estimates.

The CFO blames a deteriorating real property market for the loss in tax revenue, mostly due to empty store fronts and office buildings downtown.

Former D.C. Council member Jack Evans chaired the finance committee for years and said the loss in tax revenue means the mayor and council will have to make tough choices.

"The only place to make cuts right now is education and human services. Remember, 85% of the budget is in police, education, human services and debt service. Can't cut debt service and police are already way under-funded," Evans said.

The most notable program in jeopardy is the recently approved plan to offer free Metrobus rides in D.C.

The CFO said there won't be money for that program, and D.C. has dozens of other laws and programs approved by the Council that are not yet funded.

Mayor Muriel Bowser wouldn't go into specifics about what she would consider cutting, but has said in the past she opposes raising taxes.

"We're still in our budgeting process. What I can say for sure is that we will invest in programs that work for D.C. residents, our schools, public safety," Bowser said Wednesday.

When asked if she could promise that government employees or contractors wouldn't lose their jobs, she said, "No, I can't promise that."

Council Chair Phil Mendelson and Council Member Charles Allen released a joint statement questioning the CFO's budget estimates.

