Former Washington Nationals player Jayson Werth has sold his private, 4-acre estate in McLean, Virginia, for $5.7 million.

The 15,000-square foot home on Georgetown Pike backs up to beautiful Great Falls Park and was listed in spring for $6.5 million, according to BrightMLS.

The spacious stone colonial is flanked by not one but two guest homes. Werth made it his own with a batting cage, workout space, a flight simulator and even a radiation-proof room.

Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby’s sold the property to Werth around 2011, when the married father of two came from the Philadelphia Phillies. The price tag was $6.55 million, according to Fairfax County records.

Photos: Look Inside Former Nationals Player's $6.5M Estate

Taylor said Werth desired privacy in his Washington home, and this gated property has plenty of it.