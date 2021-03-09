HGTV Star's Great Falls House on Market

Former HGTV star and local mom of five Lauren Liess just put her house on the market. The interior designer received multiple offers just hours after listing the house, which is now under contract.

At nearly 5,000 square feet and sitting on almost six acres, the home in Great Falls, Virginia, is one of Liess’ many renovation projects.

Now, she’s ready for a new adventure.

“We are staying in the area and just another fixer upper,” Liess said.

The home, modeled after an Alsatian country house, has 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms and was built in the late ‘70s.

Liess said she was drawn to it because of her Italian roots. She spent the past four years putting her “down-to-earth” touch on every room.

Besides the outdoor area, Liess’ favorite space in the house is the master bathroom.

“There’s a tub and we set it up in front of these casement windows,” Liess said. “You can open it up and sort of see the property.”

The property is listed through Liess’ brokerage, the Property Collective, and is going for $2.5 million.

Liess thinks that whoever buys the house will be someone who loves nature and authenticity.

“I think that whoever buys this will be somebody who appreciates kind of slowing down a little bit,” Liess said. “It’s not the modern way of living. It kind of stops you.”