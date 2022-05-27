D.C.'s Citi Open welcomes back the WTA for 2022 Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington D.C. welcomes back the WTA Tour for the 2022 Citi Open after a brief hiatus the past two seasons. The announcement was made on Friday by tournament organizers, classifying it as a 250-level event.

As has been the case from 2011-19, the women's tournament will be held in conjunction with the ATP men's tournament at the same time. This will be the 10th iteration of the women's event held from July 30-Aug. 7 at Rock Creek Park.

“Presenting a combined tournament with men’s and women’s players has always been the goal for the Citi Open,” Citi Open Chairman Mark Ein said in a release. “For the past two years, we have worked tirelessly to bring the Hologic WTA Tour back to our event and we are thrilled to announce both its return to D.C. this summer, as well as another big pro tournament coming back to the United States.”

The owners of the WTA sanction for the weekend - Octogon - moved the tournament away from the District during the pandemic. There has not been a professional women's tournament held in D.C. since 2019 and last year was the return for the ATP after missing the 2020 season.

The Citi Open proudly boasts it is one of five US-based tournaments to hold both an ATP and WTA event at the same time. Both serve as warm-up tournaments for the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, NY at the end of August and beginning of September.

Player commitments should be announced in the coming months. It will feature 32 singles competitors, 16 doubles teams and 16 qualifiers. Past participants including four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka, 2015 singles champion Sloane Stephens, 2019 singles champion Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Caty McNally.

“I am delighted the Citi Open is returning to the WTA tennis calendar this summer,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said. “The tournament and the Washington community have a rich history on the Hologic WTA Tour, with many of the game’s biggest names gracing the courts in previous editions in the nation’s capital. I am grateful to the tournament organizers for their support and for providing the world’s best women's tennis players the opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Last summer, with only a women's exhibition that had no rankings points at stake, the men's draw featured 21-time major winner Rafael Nadal. The ATP tournament will be classified a step higher as a 500-level event and have 48 singles competitors.