‘Still Fighting': Thousands to Rally in DC for Voting Rights, 58 Years After March on Washington

On the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, thousands of people are rallying in Washington, D.C., demanding action on social justice causes.

Music and chatter filled McPherson square by 9 a.m. as people prepared for the March On for Washington and Voting Rights rally. Some carried Black Lives Matter flags and signs reading "Black voters matter" while coping with high heat and humidity.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took the stage and opened by leading the crowd in a chant: “Free D.C.!”

She called for D.C. to be admitted to the union as the 51st state and for 750,000 residents to gain voting representation in Congress.

“You can’t talk about voter suppression without talking about the suppression of the Black and brown vote right here in Washington, D.C., because we do not have two senators," Bowser said.

Throngs of people stepped off and were making their way to the mall by 11 a.m. as D.C. police were closing streets near the National Mall.

Henry Lewis, brother of the late Rep. John Lewis, said activists are fighting for equal rights and voting rights.

“Some 58 years later, we’re still fighting for voting rights and equal rights,” Lewis said. “That kind of tells me that it’s not a weeklong fight, or a month, or a year, it’s a lifelong fight.”

There are six permitted rallies and protests taking place in the city, mostly along the National Mall, focused on issues including statehood for the District, gun violence and voting rights.

Tens of thousands of people are expected in D.C. Saturday for a variety of rallies and protests. The gatherings will focus on statehood for the District, voting rights and other social justice issues. News4’s Paul Wagner has a preview.

Martin Luther King III, the Rev. Al Sharpton and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser were scheduled to speak before a march to the National Mall.

The Make Good Trouble rally is set to bring speakers to the Lincoln Memorial, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech on this day in 1963.

A theme throughout the demonstrations is that King's dream of equal rights for all has been deferred. Organizers of the march say voting rights are under attack, citing controversial voting legislation in states with GOP majorities such as Texas, which this week advanced new voting restrictions.

Organizers of all of the events estimate a total of 75,000 people going to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument grounds, along the Mall at Seventh Street and on the Mall near the Capitol. But participants need to be prepared for the weather and COVID-19.

“For the last year plus, we have worked with organizers of events to include in their event planning a COVID mitigation plan -- everything from requiring masks to social distancing,” said Mike Litterst of the National Park Service.

DC Road Closures for the March on Washington Anniversary

Here's the full list of road closures and parking restrictions from D.C. police:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to C Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to F Street, NW

E Street from 12 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW 14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, SW

15 th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Street from K Street to I Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square) Pennsylvania Avenue from 15 th Street, NW to 12 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 12 Street, NW Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

16 th Street from K Street, NW to H Street, NW

Street from K Street, NW to H Street, NW Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

17th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

I Street from 17 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW H Street from 17 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW Constitution Avenue from 18 th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Jefferson Drive, SW from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

Street to 14 Street, SW Madison Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.: