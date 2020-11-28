Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 28

Washington, D.C., counted more new coronavirus infections on Saturday than on any other day since the pandemic began.

The number of new infections was 371. The District only once before diagnosed more than 300 new cases in a single day, on May 1.

A large number of tests reported likely played a role. Deputy Mayor John J. Falcicchio said the sky-high number of cases were found among a record-breaking number of tests reported, 12,889.

The positivity rate in D.C. fell from 5.4% on Friday to 3.5% on Saturday, indicating that testing increases are helping officials pinpoint where the virus is surging.

During the last week, more than 30,000 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and 281 have died from the virus. That includes 45 deaths between Friday and Saturday.

Concerns over virus spread at Thanksgiving travel and gatherings have prompted localities to step up testing.

Many sites were closed or operating at reduced hours for the holiday but are getting back up and running.

Check for your testing site in Maryland, Virginia or D.C.

It’s too early to see what impact travel and holiday gatherings will have on cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The holiday may also impact the number of tests given to patients or volume of tests processed by labs.

What the Data Shows

The data shows our region-wide surge continues and data points are not headed in the right direction.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia counted 4,498 new coronavirus infections on Saturday.

Before November, the region hadn’t counted more than 4,000 infections in a single day. Now, Saturday is the ninth time infections exceeded that number.

Hospitalizations are up across the board, as well.

D.C. and Virginia drove up the region’s number of infections, with 371 and 2,537 new cases, respectively.

D.C.’s daily case rate of 23 per 100,000 population is in the red zone, indicating substantial community spread.

The mean test turnaround time is also getting longer, now reaching 4 days. That puts it in the red zone.

D.C.’s positivity rate is 3.6%, in the yellow zone.

It’s a good sign that percent hospital utilization has come down over the last week, hitting 76.2% and re-entering the green zone.

Virginia’s seven-day average of new cases has grown to 2,059, compared to 901 a month ago.

Every region is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate is currently 7.3%.

Maryland added 1,590 infections, the lowest number since Nov. 11. However, it’s unclear if the Thanksgiving holiday reduced the number of tests.

Maryland’s positivity rate is now at 6.38%. Testing volume over the past day was 27,708.

