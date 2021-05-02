Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 2

What the Data Shows

The average number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to data for Sunday.

D.C. announced 55 more cases of the virus and no more additional deaths. About 40% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated. About 20% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced 649 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 10 more people. About 46% of the population had received their first vaccine dose. About 32% were fully vaccinated, and 3% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 459 more COVID-19 cases. Thirteen more people died. About 45% of the population had received their first vaccine dose. About 32% were fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: