coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 2

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What the Data Shows

The average number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to data for Sunday. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

D.C. announced 55 more cases of the virus and no more additional deaths. About 40% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated. About 20% were fully vaccinated. 

Make It

3 Ways the Pandemic Changed What the Office Will Look Like

Florida

CDC ‘Committed' to US Cruise Industry Resuming Operations by Mid-Summer

coronavirus

U.S. Vaccination Pace Slides Further From Peak Levels as Covid Case Counts Decline in Most States

Maryland announced 649 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 10 more people. About 46% of the population had received their first vaccine dose. About 32% were fully vaccinated, and 3% received the single-dose vaccine. 

Virginia announced 459 more COVID-19 cases. Thirteen more people died. About 45% of the population had received their first vaccine dose. About 32% were fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

coronavirus Apr 19

FDA Asks Emergent Plant to Pause Manufacturing While It Investigates Botched Covid Vaccines

coronavirus Apr 19

U.S. Vaccinations Hold Steady as Deadline Arrives to Open Eligibility to All Adults

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus DMV Daily UpdatecoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus in DC Area
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us