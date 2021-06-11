Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 11

What the Data Shows
D.C. reported seven new cases of the virus on Friday and no additional deaths. Forty-one people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the District as of Thursday.
Nearly 58% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 48% are fully vaccinated.
Maryland reported 113 more cases of the virus and the deaths of nine more people. Hospitalizations dropped slightly over earlier in the week, with 212 current patients.
Nearly 55% of Marylanders have received at least one vaccine dose, 47.5% had two doses and about 4% received the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia on Friday reported 105 new cases of the virus and the deaths of 13 more people. The commonwealth has 261 patients hospitalized who were confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Virginia health officials say 56.6% of the population received at least one vaccine dose and about 47% are fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- All capacity limits are now lifted at D.C. bars, nightclubs and music venues. That includes venues that seat more than 2,500 people, which previously had to apply for waivers. These were the last remaining restrictions in the District, but expect some safety protocols to remain in place.
- Prince George's County announced that more of its Department of Parks and Recreation amenities, including its remaining community centers, arts facilities and historic venues, will reopen at limited capacity starting Monday. Find more information here.
- Nearly all hospitals in the District will make it mandatory for their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday. The D.C. Hospital Association said in a news release "nearly all health systems and hospitals in the District of Columbia will each set a date after which vaccination against COVID-19 will be a condition of employment."
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that for the first time, the state's seven-day positivity rate has dropped below 1%.
- Maryland will end enhanced federal unemployment benefits, including payments of an extra $300 per week, starting July 3. Hogan cited job growth, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and employers’ trouble hiring staff.
- Thousands of health care workers in the area have yet to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the News4 I-Team reported. The D.C. Hospital Association says, on average, about 61% of the hospital workers in its most recent survey were vaccinated. Read more here.
- Some D.C. public schools are offering COVID-19 shots to residents age 12 and older at clinics. No appointments are needed. Here’s information on operating hours.
- The District reopened its public pools and splash parks. See the pools' locations and schedules, and find more information, including mask requirements, here.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH