Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 11

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported seven new cases of the virus on Friday and no additional deaths. Forty-one people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the District as of Thursday.

Nearly 58% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 48% are fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 113 more cases of the virus and the deaths of nine more people. Hospitalizations dropped slightly over earlier in the week, with 212 current patients.

Nearly 55% of Marylanders have received at least one vaccine dose, 47.5% had two doses and about 4% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia on Friday reported 105 new cases of the virus and the deaths of 13 more people. The commonwealth has 261 patients hospitalized who were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Virginia health officials say 56.6% of the population received at least one vaccine dose and about 47% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

