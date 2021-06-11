DC Lifts COVID Capacity Limits Friday: Here's What Changes

Just in time for the weekend, D.C. nightlife is coming back at full capacity.

All capacity limits are lifted at bars, nightclubs and music venues as of Friday.

That includes venues that seat more than 2,500 people, which previously had to apply for waivers, under an order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

These were the last remaining restrictions in the District, but expect some safety protocols to remain in place.

Businesses, houses of worship and other organizations that serve people vulnerable to COVID-19 are free to enforce stronger safety protocols.

Businesses and organizations can ask to see proof of a COVID-19 vaccine and masks are required on public transit and in rideshares, D.C. says.

The changes come as DC Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt says the District is on track to have 70% of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.