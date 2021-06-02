Maryland to End Enhanced Unemployment Benefits of $300 Per Week

Maryland will end enhanced federal unemployment benefits starting next month, including payments of an extra $300 per week, the governor announced.

Starting July 3, Maryland will opt out of federal programs created to help Americans during the pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. He cited job growth, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and employers’ trouble hiring staff.

“While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work,” Hogan said in a statement Tuesday.

Work search requirements will be reinstated, and the state will opt out of four programs: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC); Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC); Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Applications for the federal programs will remain open until July 3. The state labor department will process all claims received by then.

Applicants for unemployment benefits have reported delays during the pandemic that some have called “soul crushing.” The governor’s office said more than 97% of claims have been resolved, and more than 730,000 people have received more than $12.3 billion in benefits.