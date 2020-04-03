Coronavirus Cases in DC Area Top 5,500

More than 5,000 people in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia have been diagnosed with coronavirus as of Friday morning.

Officials announced 5,527 cases, with 757 in D.C., 2,758 in Maryland and 2,012 in Virginia. One-hundred-three people had died. Go here to see the numbers in detail.

In D.C., officials are preparing for a worst-case scenario in which tens of thousands of residents test positive in the coming weeks. The District’s response plan identifies the need for an additional 3,500 hospital beds.

Here’s where we are Friday in the D.C. area.

The union that represents grocery store workers across the region is calling for workers to get the same access to testing that first responders do.

“Unfortunately, because they are not designated as first responders, they don’t have access to the testing, treatment or protective equipment they need,” union spokesman Jonathan Williams said.

In Bethesda, residents are concerned about a coronavirus testing site in a neighborhood. Children, seniors and people with compromised immune systems live near the urgent care center that offers the tests.

A new coronavirus testing site in Spotsylvania County, Virginia is attracting people from across Northern Virginia. Patients said the site is efficient and results come back fast.

Now, something cheerful. Washington Nationals fans in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of D.C. belted out “Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on what was supposed to be the team's opening day.

“They all came together and won the World Series. We can come together and beat this virus. I know we can,” Kathy Didden said.

D.C.’s mayor is set to address the public at 10:30 a.m. Virginia’s governor will speak at 2 p.m. and Maryland’s governor will speak at 2:15 p.m. You can watch live on NBCWashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.