Concern Grows Over Canada Goose Jacket Robberies in DC

At least five people have been robbed in D.C. of their Canada Goose jackets since December.

The most recent robbery happened Thursday afternoon. According to the police report, “[The victim] stated he was walking in front of the listed location when [the suspect] approached him from behind. [The victim] stated [the suspect] was holding a black handgun and stated, ‘Don't (expletive) say anything or I'll blow your head off."

The victim complied and was not hurt. That’s the right move, police said.

“We want people to cooperate,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patrick Loftus said. “Property is not worth your life. Give away that property, try to get a good description of that person, and we want people to call 911.”

The two robberies this week happened near George Washington University.

“The one thing that worries me is that I think they said someone was held at either knifepoint or gunpoint or some sort of weapon … so that’s what’s scary,” GWU student Sophie Gillis said.

While the incidents didn’t happen on campus, they prompted the university to send out an advisory to students, which reads, in part, “Jackets have been taken off of victims, and in some cases, weapons have been brandished. These jackets are very expensive, and our community members should be mindful while wearing them, even in very public spaces.”

Purchased new, the jackets can cost up to $1,800, according to the company’s website.

Janet Thompson, who owns one of the jackets, says now she’ll think twice about wearing it in the future.

“Maybe would not have worn it tonight if I were alone, but I’m with my husband and we’re together, and I’m hoping that means I’m going to be safer, but it’s in the back of my mind,” she said.