More Canada Goose Jacket Robberies Reported Near GW Campus

The string of violent robberies for Canada Goose jackets around D.C. is not over — the most recent taking place Wednesday near George Washington University’s Foggy Bottom campus.

While there is no information on whether the victims were affiliated with GW, the university sent an advisory email to warn students of two incidents.

In one case, a woman was approached at about 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 24th Street NW, according to D.C. police.

The suspect reportedly showed a handgun while demanding the woman’s Canada Goose jacket, and she complied. The suspect then fled northbound on 24th Street in a white Hyundai Elantra bearing Maryland license plates. The victim was not injured.

News4's Jackie Bensen reports on the string of robberies targeting the pricey jackets, and spoke to one of the victims.

The Second District is currently investigating the armed robbery and asking residents to contact the Metropolitan Police Department with any relevant information.

Further information on the second case wasn’t immediately available.

The Canada Goose website sells the jackets new for between $550 and $1,850.

“We want to alert our community regarding a string of robberies involving Canada Goose jackets that have taken place in the past few days,” a George Washington University Campus Advisory sent Wednesday night said.

“While none of the incidents have occurred on campus, two took place near the Foggy Bottom campus today. Jackets have been taken off of victims, and in some cases, weapons have been brandished,” the email said.

The university urged its students to remain aware of their surroundings and to contact police in the event of another robbery.

This robbery comes after an influx of similar crimes last week near Howard University’s campus

A Howard University student wearing one of the expensive jackets was targeted last Tuesday on Georgia Avenue NW.

The victim was surrounded by the three suspects, punched and told, “Give me that jacket,” according to court documents.

In another case, a man was attacked on his way to work by robbers who demanded his parka.

“A guy jumped out of a black car and threatened to pull a gun on me and wanted my Canada Goose jacket,” the victim, who wished not to be identified, said.