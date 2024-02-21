Community rallies to restore DC Tool Library after 2 break-ins

A tool library in Northwest D.C. was broken into twice this month and temporarily closed as a result. After a fundraiser surpassed a goal of $15,000 in one week, the library plans to reopen, improve security and expand.

The Twin Oaks Tool Library at 14th and Taylor streets NW works like a regular library except, instead of books, they loan out tools. It’s housed in a tattered wood building nestled in a community garden.

Before the fundraising goal was met, librarian Abigail Salvatore said she was unsure if the library could recover. Equipment worth more than $11,000 was taken in thefts caught on video.

“It's just a really valuable community resource, and to see that taken away from the neighborhood, from the community, is really hard to see,” she said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A neighbor’s security camera caught one of the break-ins. Video shows two people making multiple trips to steal tools, using a shopping cart to carry some items away.

“They took a ton of our power tools, batteries, saws, a generator … [and] a ton of the more valuable tools that we have, some of the most popular stuff,” Salvatore said. “It feels really cleaned out,” she added.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The tool library has loaned out tools for three years and will continue to, as they plan to reopen in the spring and expand to Ward 7 later in the year.