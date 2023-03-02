College Park Mayor Arrested on 56 Counts of Possession, Distribution of Child Pornography

Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of possession and distribution of child sex abuse material, Prince George's County Police said.

Wojahn, 47, has resigned from his position as mayor, according to a news release from the city.

"Last night, after business hours, Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2," the release said. "Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on Council since 2007."

According to a news release from Prince George's County police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified police of a suspicious social media account operating in the county on Feb. 17.

"The image and videos," which the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children believed to be child sex abuse material, "had been uploaded to the social media account in January of 2023," the release said. "Through various investigative techniques, PGPD investigators discovered the social media account belonged to Wojahn."

Police served a search warrant on Wojahn's home Tuesday and found "multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer," the release said.

Wojahn was taken into custody Thursday morning and was "charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material," police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

It is unclear if Wojahn has an attorney.

College Park will hold a special election within 65 days to elect a new mayor. Until then, "Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer" of the city.