Son Charged With Killing Mother in College Park: Police

A 30-year-old Maryland man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing his mother, police said.

Junior Bernard Jr. attacked his mother during an argument in a College Park apartment where they lived together, Prince George’s County police said.

Marlene Sloley, 61, was found unresponsive and suffering from traumatic injuries Wednesday morning when police arrived at her apartment complex on Cherry Hill Road for a welfare check, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bernard Jr. fled the scene and was later taken into custody at a relative’s home in Landover, police said.

Police were investigating at the Seven Springs high-rise apartment building for hours on Wednesday and described a bloody scene, News4 reported.

Bernard Jr. faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, police said. He’s being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County police.