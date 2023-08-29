Pat's Prized Pets 2023: See the top 10 pets relaxed to the max

Summer may be winding down, so we're taking a cue from our pets to kick back and take it (a little) easy while we can.

Every August, NBC Washington highlights Clear the Shelters by asking our viewers to share pictures of their pets. Over the last five years, we've had a look-alike challenge, celebrated unusual-looking pets and were wowed by a certified trick dog.

This year was a little different because News4 legend — and our challenge's namesake — Pat Collins is enjoying retirement.

Inspired by Pat's retiree lifestyle, The Scene's Tommy McFLY picked up the gavel and decided he wanted to see all your pets relaxed to the max.

All your photos really got our tails wagging! Thank you to everyone who shared and helped raise awareness about the joys of pet adoption.

Keep scrolling to find our top 10 finalists.

Who brings home the top prize? Tune into News4 starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday to find out!

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter for more fun and adventures around the D.C. area for you and your family.