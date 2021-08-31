Pat's Prized Pets: Here Are 7 of the DC Area's Most Unusual-Looking Pets

All this month NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our furry friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, Pat Collins is back with a new Pat’s Prized Pets challenge — asking you to send in pictures of the abnormal animals in homes across the DMV.

Dozens of people submitted photos — all of them were cute, but these stand out as some of the most interesting-looking.

Tune into News4 starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to see the top four finalists as judged by Chuck Bell, Shomari Stone and Eun Yang. Then, Pat Collins will reveal the top peculiar pet.

Let's celebrate the quirkiest cats, derpiest dogs and most abnormal animals who are beloved members of our families.