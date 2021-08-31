Pat's Prized Pets: Here Are 7 of the DC Area's Most Unusual-Looking Pets

By Pat Collins and NBC Washington Staff

All this month NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our furry friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, Pat Collins is back with a new Pat’s Prized Pets challenge — asking you to send in pictures of the abnormal animals in homes across the DMV.

Dozens of people submitted photos — all of them were cute, but these stand out as some of the most interesting-looking.

Tune into News4 starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to see the top four finalists as judged by Chuck Bell, Shomari Stone and Eun Yang. Then, Pat Collins will reveal the top peculiar pet.

Let's celebrate the quirkiest cats, derpiest dogs and most abnormal animals who are beloved members of our families.

8 photos
1/8
Meet Baby Cat. "She’s overcome some amazing odds. Best foster ever!"
2/8
Say hello to Grizz the dog.
3/8
Diesel the pig knows how to have a good time.
4/8
MacKzie certainly knows how to deploy those puppy dog eyes!
5/8
Snowball's family says she's beautiful in all her peculiar glory, and we agree.
6/8
Brainy the fish might be able to outsmart us all.
7/8
Here's Wingo!
8/8

This article tagged under:

Pat Collinsanimals

More Photo Galleries

Hurricane Ida's Destruction in Photos
Hurricane Ida's Destruction in Photos
In Photos: Thousands Rally in DC for Voting Rights
In Photos: Thousands Rally in DC for Voting Rights
Photos: Kabul Bombers Kill 13 US Service Members Among Crowds of Afghans in Blasts Near Airport
Photos: Kabul Bombers Kill 13 US Service Members Among Crowds of Afghans in Blasts Near Airport
Photos: DC Bomb Threat Near US Capitol Under Investigation
Photos: DC Bomb Threat Near US Capitol Under Investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us