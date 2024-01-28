Carroll County volunteer firefighter arrested for setting fires

A volunteer firefighter has been arrested and charged in connection to a series of fires last year in Carroll County, Maryland, authorities say.

Allison Nicole Creutzer, 20, of Eldersburg, was charged with intentionally setting fire to grass, brush and woodland; three counts of second-degree malicious burning; and one misdemeanor count of calling in a false report of a fire, according to a release from the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Investigators believe Creutzer is connected to a series of intentionally set wood fires in March, May and June in the Eldersburg and Liberty Reservoir areas, as well as a 911 call reporting smoke near Route 32 and the Liberty Reservoir Bridge, the release said.

Creutzer was a Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department member when the fires occurred but was suspended in August due to the investigation. She was a volunteer at the Reese Volunteer Fire Company at the time of her arrest, according to the release.

"I want to make clear that this one person's alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities—especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland. I'm disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve," Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in the release.

She was released on an unsecured personal bond.