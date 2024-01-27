Maryland

Lanes reopen after 43 vehicles crash on Bay Bridge in Maryland

No deaths have been reported, but "multiple patients have been transported to area hospitals," according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

By Maggie More

NewsChopper4

The westbound span of the Bay Bridge in Maryland has reopened, six hours after more than 40 vehicles crashed, closing all westbound lanes and backing up traffic on U.S. Route 50 for miles.

A chain-reaction crash involving 23 vehicles followed by "a series of secondary crashes" involving another 20 happened just before 8 a.m. on the westbound span of the bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) said in a statement.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital, including two with serious injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to the MDTA.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The eastbound span, which is two lanes wide, carried all traffic in both directions while authorities investigated for hours and worked to clear the wreckage. Eastbound and westbound traffic alternated on the eastbound span, because "two-way operations are prohibited due to fog/limited visibility," the MDTA said.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Nearly five hours after the crash, NewsChopper4 could still see cars involved in the pileup clustered together in the middle of the bridge, as emergency responders worked to clear the lanes.

Travelers should expect "major delays" on and near the bridge, the MDTA said, and "are urged to delay travel across the bridge."

The MDTA said the westbound span reopened just before 2 p.m., and warned that delays remained in both directions.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Chesapeake Bay Jun 13, 2022

Maryland Investing in the Future of the Bay Bridge

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Jun 10, 2022

Maryland to Begin New Study on Chesapeake Bay Crossing Options

May 8, 2021

Good Samaritan Comes Forward After Rescuing 2-Year-Old Thrown Into Bay After Ocean City Bridge Crash

This article tagged under:

Maryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us