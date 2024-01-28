Maryland state flags lowered to half-staff to honor fallen Navy SEAL

Maryland’s state flag was lowered to half-staff to honor the life of Navy SEAL Christopher J. Chambers through sunset on the day of his memorial.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared the order effective starting Saturday, according to a press release from the Governor's office.

Special Operator First Class Chambers, 37, and Special Operator Second Class Nathan Gage Ingram were declared dead after they went missing on a mission near Somalia on Jan. 11.

Officials said Gage Ingram tried to board a vessel in rough seas but fell into the water. Chambers dived in to save him, and they both disappeared into the Arabian Sea.

Chambers grew up in Cheverly, Maryland, attended Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville for two years and swam at the University of Maryland.

Those who knew him told News4 he left a lasting impression on them.

“He had a big smile and he was always wearing it and he was just a really genuine and nice person,” His former coach Sean Schimmel said.

“I always remember him just showing leadership, being the first to practice, last to leave, always willing to help the individual who maybe wasn’t the strongest swimmer,” said state delegate Julian Ivey, who was a young boy when Chambers coached him at the Cheverly Swim and Racquet Club.