Carjacked vehicle crashes into Alexandria police cruiser during chase

A stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser Thursday morning during a police chase between Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia, authorities say.

Officers saw a vehicle that was reported stolen Wednesday evening from Alexandria enter Interstate 395 from Glebe Road at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Arlington County Police.

Officers tried to pull the car over at King Street and Park Center Drive, but the suspect did not stop and drove away at a high speed. A police pursuit followed, ending with the suspect crashing into an Alexandria police car at North Quaker Lane and Preston Road, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody. They were not injured.

A police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Video shows a black Cadillac Sedan with the front crunched in on the driver’s side. The white police cruiser had damage above the front left tire.

No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.