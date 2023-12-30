One arrested in Thursday's carjacking of police officer near Oxon Hill outlet mall

Police have made an arrest in Thursday's carjacking of an off-duty police officer near the Tanger Outlets at National Harbor, and are looking for a second suspect.

The car that was stolen has also been recovered, Prince George's County police said.

Police identified the first suspect, arrested Friday, as 19-year-old Anthony Stewart of Washington, D.C. Stewart was charged with carjacking, robbery, theft, and additional charges.

The off-duty officer was with two family members when he was carjacked at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and he fired shots at the carjackers as they fled using his police gun, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The two fleeing carjackers, the officer and the family members were all uninjured, police said.