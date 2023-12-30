Oxon Hill

One arrested in Thursday's carjacking of police officer near Oxon Hill outlet mall

The car that was stolen has also been recovered, Prince George's County police said.

By Maggie More and Tom Lynch

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Police have made an arrest in Thursday's carjacking of an off-duty police officer near the Tanger Outlets at National Harbor, and are looking for a second suspect.

Police identified the first suspect, arrested Friday, as 19-year-old Anthony Stewart of Washington, D.C. Stewart was charged with carjacking, robbery, theft, and additional charges.

The off-duty officer was with two family members when he was carjacked at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and he fired shots at the carjackers as they fled using his police gun, police said.

The two fleeing carjackers, the officer and the family members were all uninjured, police said.

