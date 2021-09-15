Washington DC

Capitol Police Asks for Ability to Have National Guard's Help During Rally

By NBC Washington Staff and Mark Segraves

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Capitol Police have put in a request to the Department of Defense for the National Guard to be on standby in case guardsmen are needed during Saturday's rally in D.C.

The Justice for J6 rally is planned for Saturday outside the Capitol. The rally is in support of the rioters who violently stormed the building on Jan. 6.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C., plan to have a large presence at the protest.

Capitol Police announced Wednesday it asked the DOD for the help of the National Guard.

"As we look across social media, there are calls on some of the disparate sites for folks to come armed. We’ve seen that before on a lot of our other events. So, this is reminding folks that come to the District what our laws are here and that, you know, you can't carry a gun here," DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart told News4 on Tuesday.

U.S. Capitol police Sep 12

Capitol Police Recommend Jan. 6 Officers for Discipline

politics Sep 11

Former President Bush Likens U.S. Extremists to Foreign Terrorists

capitol riot Sep 6

Internal Park Police Emails Reveal More Gun Incidents & Warnings on Jan. 6

"The Capitol is actually in discussions with them in case them for a quick reaction force. But aside from that, they're getting resources from the region, law enforcement resources from the region, to come in to support," he said.

The Capitol Police Board approved a plan Monday to bring back a temporary fence around the Capitol.

Fencing will go up around the Capitol by Friday and likely come down by Sunday, Geldart said.

An emergency declaration will also go into effect about the time of the demonstration that allows Capitol Police to deputize outside law enforcement officers as U.S. Capitol Police special officers.

A man with multiple knives was arrested near Democratic National Committee headquarters days before fencing will once again surround the Capitol complex. People who supported the Jan. 6 insurrection plan to rally there on Saturday. News4's Pat Collins reports on Capitol Police's plans.

Outside of the protest, there are large events across D.C. on Saturday that police are preparing for, including a Nationals home game, Howard University football at Audi Field, a concert at Capitol One Arena and the popular H Street Festival in Northeast.

"It's going to be a busy weekend in the city. MPD is all hands on deck so everybody will be in," Geldart said.

Gunfire sent Nationals fans rushing for safety during a home game in July. Three people were shot and wounded.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCDC PolicePROTESTCapitol Policerally
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us