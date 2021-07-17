Four Shot Outside Nationals Park During Game Against Padres

Four people were shot Saturday night outside of Nationals Park during the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres, D.C. Police said.

Social media video shows fans fleeing the stadium after gunfire was reported at N Street and South Capitol Street SW, near the Third Base Gate, police said.

Law enforcement sources told News4 that shots were fired from a vehicle that then fled over Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

Two of the victims were transported to the hospital conscious and breathing. Another two walked into area hospitals "for treatment of gunshot wounds," police said.

#breaking Tons of police activity at Nationals Park. Working to confirm details. pic.twitter.com/T0jPWExFlN — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) July 18, 2021

Shots fired outside Nationals Park. Many people, including Nationals SP Patrick Corbin, fled for the concourse. Many have taken shelter in bathrooms or suites. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/BephZ0kBVO — Nick Leimbach (@nleimbach) July 18, 2021

Preliminary information suggests one of the victims was a Nationals Park employee, D.C. Police Communications Director Dustin Sternbeck said.

Law enforcement sources said that employee was a woman who was shot twice in the back and is being treated for critical injuries.

In video captured by fans, the stadium announcer urges people to keep calm and stay inside, repeating that the incident was reported outside.

D.C. Police said the shooting was not related to the game and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 as police investigate.

At 9:47 p.m., the Nationals said via their Twitter account that "Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available."

The game was suspended at the bottom of the sixth inning and will resume at 1:05 p.m. EST Sunday, the Nationals said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.