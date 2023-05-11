Canadian Wildfire Smoke Causes Hazy, Vibrant Sunsets and Sunrises in DC

D.C. woke up Thursday morning to a hazy sunrise caused by wildfires burning in Canada.

The haze is smoke from over 100 active wildfires burning in Alberta, Canada, in the last week. The fires have caused more than 24,000 people to be evacuated from the area, NBC News reported Saturday.

The Canadian wildfire smoke blew into the D.C. area on a northwest flow while suspended in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Canadian wildfire smoke remains evident in this evening's sunset across the region. The smoke is suspended in the mid levels of the atmosphere as it blows into our area on northwest flow. Less smoke is expected Thursday as winds switch to the south & southwest. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/ICwujoSev9 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 10, 2023

1,537 square miles of Alberta territory were on fire Wednesday, according to data Storm Team4 Meteorologist Ryan Miller who shared from Esri Canada and Environment Canada.

“That amount of current fire activity is equivalent to 22 Washington, D.C.'s or 62% of the entire state of Delaware,” @RyanMiller_WX tweeted.

This is what’s causing the haze in our area. The haze could last through Friday https://t.co/h5O8v0iCxV — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) May 10, 2023

An impact on air quality has not been reported. The D.C. area had a moderate air quality forecast on Thursday, meaning the air poses a moderate health risk for those who are unusually sensitive to pollution, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell shared that Thursday's 6 a.m. sunrise was "very red" over D.C.

The smokey haze in the sky has led to a very red #sunrise over #WashingtonDC on this Thursday. The smoke is from forest fires in Eastern Canada. Temperatures are heading towards 80° this afternoon. Even warmer tomorrow. Latest forecast coming up on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Jltz55iR9T — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 11, 2023

Later in the morning, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer shared a phone of a white sky around the Washington Monument.

Beautiful day in the nations Capital! Check out that white sky from the Canadian wildfire smoke. pic.twitter.com/5zlKa5mwQS — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) May 11, 2023

A hazy glow was visible in the sunset Wednesday across the region, NWS said.

In March, a wildfire from North Carolina brought the smell of smoke to the D.C. area.

The smoke could last as long as Friday but is expected to dissipate Thursday as winds blow south and southwest, according to NWS.