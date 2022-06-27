‘Bright, Funny, Charismatic': Mother Remembers 18-Year-Old Shot, Killed in DC

Before her life was cut short over the weekend in D.C., 18-year-old Kyndall Myers was a young woman other young people looked up to.

A born leader, she was captain of the cheer squad and a frequent presence on the honor roll at McKinley Technology High School in Northwest D.C.

At her graduation on June 18, the audience burst into applause as she accepted her diploma. Her mortarboard carried a quote from the Bible: “When you go through deep waters, I will be with you.”

“Kyndall was a very intelligent, bright, funny, charismatic young lady. Anybody that she came in contact with – she left an imprint on them, in their life,” her mother Mioshia Myers said.

Saturday night, just before midnight, Kyndall and some of her friends were outside the Park Place at Petworth apartments in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW, where a rooftop party was being held.

Minutes later, a car drove by and sprayed the area with gunfire.

Windows in the building shattered, the bullets took chunks out of the red brick facade and penetrated the metal door frame of the Dunkin’ next door.

Kyndall and two younger teens, ages 15 and 16, were shot.

Myers, who was supposed to attend North Carolina Central University this fall, did not survive.

Her mother says she is surviving the agony of this loss by leaning into her faith.

“What I’m working toward is developing some sort of memorial, some type of memorial that I can always have her close and near me, because even though she’s gone in the flesh, her spirit will always be with me,” Mioshia Myers said.

About three hours hours before the Quincy Street shooting, and less than two miles away, police were called to the 1700 block of 8th Street NW, where another teenager was shot and killed.

Police have not said whether there may be any connections between the murder of 15-year-old Blue Bryant and the incident that took the life of Kyndall Myers.