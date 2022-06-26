18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police

An 18-year-old woman was killed and two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C. Sunday, authorities said.

D.C. police were called shortly after midnight to a triple shooting in the 800 block of Quincy Place NW.

A 15-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were all shot. The woman, whose name was not immediately provided, did not survive her injuries.

More details about the teens’ injuries or the motive for the shooting are not known.

Video from the scene captured bullet holes in cars, businesses and homes. Police did not say if they were seeking suspects.

Another teenager, 15-year-old Blue Bryant, was killed over the weekend in a separate shooting outside of the Shaw-Howard Metro Station. A man was hurt.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.