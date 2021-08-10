Boy Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in Springfield

A child died after they were left in a hot car in Springfield, Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

First responders were called to the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive, where they found a boy unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

It is unclear how long the child was in the vehicle. More details about the boy were not immediately released.

The heat index soared past 100° Tuesday afternoon in the D.C. area, but temperatures inside vehicles can climb much higher.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In 2007, a Virginia woman’s son died after he was forgotten inside a car. Temperatures inside reached 120 degrees, while the outside temperature was a mild 66 degrees.

According to Kids and Cars, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about and preventing these tragedies, 11 children across the country had already died from being left in hot cars this year.

Some car manufacturers have already voluntarily installed safety technology that may help prevent these fatal accidents.

There are vehicles with dashboards that display a warning to check the rear seat. Others have ultrasonic rear occupant alerts that detect whether a child or pet was left in a car after the driver exits the vehicle. Some manufacturers install both.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed in the Senate Tuesday includes a measure directing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration "to require that new cars come equipped with technology to alert the driver to check the back seat when the car is turned off."

Such technology "would allow states to use federal funding to educate the public on the dangers of leaving a child unattended in the backseat of a car, and requires the Department of Transportation to study options for retrofitting existing vehicles to address the problem," U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal's (D-Conn.) office said in a news release.

A mother that lost her son 15 years ago after leaving him in the car under the sun. Now she is pushing for legislation that can prevent this from happening to other families. News4's Consumer Reporter Susan Hogan reports.

Keeping Your Kids Safe

Kids and Cars offers some tips to help keep children safe.