Steamy Hot, Stormy Week Ahead in DC Area

If your ideal summer day is baking in the hot sun by the pool, this week is looking good for you. But plan around storms in the forecast.

Tuesday will be steamy hot with temps around 94° and a heat index near 100°.

Drink plenty of water and try to avoid too much sun exposure to stay safe in the heat. Cooling centers are open in Anne Arundel County due to the high heat.

There’s a 60% chance of afternoon storms Tuesday, most likely after 3 p.m. Storms could bring damaging wind gusts, lightning and periods of blinding rain.

Afternoon storms could pop up in the D.C. area through Friday. Storm chances are 40% on Wednesday and Thursday, then 60% on Friday. Rain is possible Saturday and early Sunday, Storm Team4 says.

“Keep your umbrellas handy this week. You’re likely to use them at least once,” Chuck Bell said.

A cold front will increase rain chances over the weekend and give a little relief from the heat, keeping temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90°.

Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat

Stay inside when possible, or find places in the shade or with air conditioning.

Check on your neighbors. Young children, seniors, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.

Drink plenty of fluids, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

Keep pets inside. Walk pets early in the morning, give them plenty of water and don't leave them in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats. Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

