Dangerously Hot, Storms Likely as DC Area Braces for Excessive Heat Watch

Temperatures will become dangerously hot on Wednesday as the D.C. area braces for another round of afternoon storms, then an excessive heat watch on Thursday.

Fast and furious storms that tore through on Tuesday afternoon are gone but left thousands of people without power early Wednesday morning.

A heat advisory has been issued in the D.C. area from noon to 8 p.m. The heat index could hit 105° amid temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s.

WEATHER ALERT for dangerously high heat index and severe storm chances this afternoon. The Heat Advisory runs from 12-8pm. Limit your time outside as best you can. So hot and so humid that storms are likely to fire-up by late afternoon. Join me on News4Today for more info. pic.twitter.com/CHsU6Gxbt5 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 11, 2021

Here's a full list of weather alerts.

D.C. has activated its heat emergency plan. Call 311 or go here to find a cooling center near you.

To stay safe in extreme heat, avoid spending time in the sun, drink extra water and wear loose-fitting, light clothing. If you walk your dog, remember the sidewalk may be too hot for their paws.

The only break from baking heat could come from a round of afternoon storms, most likely between 3 and 9 p.m.

Rain chances are 80%. Frequent lightning is one of the big risk factors with Wednesday’s storms. If you hear thunder, get inside as quickly as possible.

DC Area Weather Radar

Dangerously Hot Week in DC Area

Thursday is set to be the hottest day of this stretch and D.C. might reach 100° for the first time since Aug. 15, 2016, Storm Team4 says.

The weather alert is set to be upgraded to an excessive heat watch on Thursday: Temperatures may approach 100°.

The heat index could crack 105° west of Interstate 95 and approach 105° near and east of I-95, the National Weather Service says.

Rain chances are only 20% which will help temperatures skyrocket.

Friday will remain hot with a heat index of about 100° to 105° amid a 40% chance for showers and thunder.

On Saturday, temperatures will likely max out about 90°, and there’s an 80% chance of rain.

Real relief from heat should come by Sunday. There’s a 40% rain chance and highs are forecast to reach the mid-80s.

Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat

Stay inside when possible, or find places in the shade or with air conditioning.

Check on your neighbors. Young children, seniors, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.

Drink plenty of fluids, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

Keep pets inside. Walk pets early in the morning, give them plenty of water and don't leave them in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats. Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

