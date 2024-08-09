Live updates: Tornado warnings, flooding in DC area as remnants of storm Debby move north

What to Know What's left of Tropical Storm Debby is bringing heavy rain, flooding and a tornado risk to the D.C. area.

Tornado warnings are cropping up as the storm moves north. A tornado warning means danger is imminent and you should take cover immediately.

A tornado watch is in effect for the Washington, D.C., area until 2 p.m. Flood watches and warnings are also in effect.

Watch out for coastal and river flooding. Remember: If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are hitting the Washington, D.C., area with heavy rain, flooding and a risk of tornadoes.

The storm is expected to have the greatest effects on the D.C. area on Friday morning. Tropical rain squalls are possible into the afternoon.

