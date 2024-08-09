Extreme Weather
Live Updates

Live updates: Tornado warnings, flooding in DC area as remnants of storm Debby move north

News4 is tracking tornado watches and warnings, plus flooding, heavy rain and other effects of what's left of Tropical Storm Debby

By Sophia Barnes and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • What's left of Tropical Storm Debby is bringing heavy rain, flooding and a tornado risk to the D.C. area.
  • Tornado warnings are cropping up as the storm moves north. A tornado warning means danger is imminent and you should take cover immediately.
  • A tornado watch is in effect for the Washington, D.C., area until 2 p.m. Flood watches and warnings are also in effect.
  • Watch out for coastal and river flooding. Remember: If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are hitting the Washington, D.C., area with heavy rain, flooding and a risk of tornadoes.

The storm is expected to have the greatest effects on the D.C. area on Friday morning. Tropical rain squalls are possible into the afternoon.

See a list of all weather alerts here.

This article tagged under:

Extreme WeatherStorm Team4
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us