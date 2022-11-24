Boy, 16, Says He Was Shot While Walking Dog in Greenbelt

A 16-year-old boy injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon told police he was shot while walking a dog, according to law enforcement sources.
Greenbelt police went to the intersection of Mathew Street and Ore Glen Drive after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a police spokesperson. The teen is being treated for non-life-threatening at a hospital.
A family member took the boy to the hospital, law enforcement sources said.
Bullets also struck a home at the intersection, sources said. No one in the home was injured.
Police are investigating whether the shooting was targeted or random, sources said.
Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.