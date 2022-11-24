Boy, 16, Says He Was Shot While Walking Dog in Greenbelt

A 16-year-old boy injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon told police he was shot while walking a dog, according to law enforcement sources.

Greenbelt police went to the intersection of Mathew Street and Ore Glen Drive after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a police spokesperson. The teen is being treated for non-life-threatening at a hospital.

A family member took the boy to the hospital, law enforcement sources said.

Bullets also struck a home at the intersection, sources said. No one in the home was injured.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was targeted or random, sources said.